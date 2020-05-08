Woman in ‘disbelief’ after food supplies meant for at-risk OAP are swiped from doorstep

A woman has spoken of her “disbelief” after food supplies she left out to be delivered to her dementia-suffering ex-mother-in-law were swiped from her doorstep by a heartless thief.

Morag Beattie, 55, has been helping out during the coronavirus lockdown by cooking food for 81-year-old Morag Douglas who suffers from dementia and has been living on her own in the house she normally shares with son Willie.

He is currently in Ninewells Hospital recovering from major surgery.

Morag, who lives on Arbroath Road, has taken to attaching the packages to her front door for it to be collected by members of the family who then deliver the food and prepare it.

But her latest food parcel didn’t make it to its intended destination after a callous crook swiped it from her door before it could be picked up.

She explained: “My ex-husband Willie, who normally lives with Morag, is currently in Ninewells and went through a major operation yesterday to remove a cancerous tumour in his kidneys.

“I cook the food and then it’s taken to her to be heated up and given to her from a safe distance.

“My ex-brother-in-law picks it up from my front door handle on his way home from work and takes it to his mum.

“I thought he was joking when he phoned to say it wasn’t there. Given the fact it was all labelled, whoever took this would have known it was for someone in need so I’m in disbelief.

“I’m sure someone must have seen what happened, it was only at the door for five to 10 minutes.

“When we are all trying to help each other out, how someone can be so callous as to do this is beyond me.”

Despite her anger after the supplies were taken, the generosity of people in the community has shown Morag that there is still good to be found.

After posting about the ordeal on social media, Morag revealed she’d been flooded with messages of support from people across the city.

She said: “I put a post up on Facebook about and right away John from the Boar’s Rock pub phoned me and offered to help, which was so nice.

“The company Zippy D have also offered to pick up the food and deliver it my mother-in-law free of charge, it shows that there are still decent people.”