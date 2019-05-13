Woman in custody after alleged incident at Dundee booze store

A woman has been remanded after being accused of brandishing a broken bottle at a shop employee.

Angela Muldoon, of Moncur Crescent, is alleged to have stolen alcohol from DrinkSmart, Strathmartine Road, on Wednesday night.

Muldoon denies damaging a case of beer by throwing it against the shop door.

Thereafter, the 42-year-old allegedly assaulted Alona Liekiene by brandishing a broken glass bottle at her, threatening her with violence, forcing open a door she was sheltering behind as well as pushing and struggling with her. A trial was fixed for June 12 with an intermediate diet on June 4. Muldoon was remanded in custody.