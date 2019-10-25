Woman in court over claims she stole binoculars, games console and bags

A woman has appeared in court in connection with a break-in on Strathmartine Road.

Katrina Cathro is accused of stealing a number of items after breaking into a property on the street on Saturday.

It is alleged that after making her way into the property, Cathro made off with medication, jewellery and toiletries.

The 32-year-old is also alleged to have stolen binoculars, a games console and bags.

She allegedly committed the offence while subject to a bail order.

Cathro, of Clifden Blue Court, was also allegedly found in possession of Class B drug cannabis at police headquarters on West Bell Street on Sunday.

Appearing on petition before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown at Dundee Sheriff Court, Cathro made no plea or declaration to either charge and her case was continued for further examination. Cathro was released on bail.