Woman in court accused of claiming £60k of benefits while working for Dundee jewellers

A woman has appeared in court accused of claiming more than £60,000 of benefits while working in a city jewellers.

Suzanne Gillman, 62, was allegedly working at Murraygate-based Beaverbrooks while making the claims between 2011 and 2018.

It is alleged that between March 27 2011 and May 11 2018, Gillman failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances that affected her ability to claim employment support allowance.

Gillman, of Reform Street, Blairgowrie, allegedly failed to declare that she had returned to work and was in receipt of earnings.

Prosecutors allege that she thereby obtained £40,632.39 that she wasn’t entitled to.

A separate charge alleges that Gillman failed to tell Perth and Kinross Council about the same change that affected her ability to claim housing benefit and council tax benefit.

It is alleged she claimed £19,642.86 of housing benefit and council tax benefit worth £468.48 that she was not entitled to.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Gillman made no plea when she appeared on petition before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Her case was continued for further examination and Gillman was released on bail.