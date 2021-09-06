Woman hurt after attempted robbery by two men in Dunfermline

Detectives in Dunfermline have launched an investigation into an attempted robbery which left a 24-year-old woman with minor injuries.

The woman was approached by two men as she walked along Halbeath Drive at around 7.40pm on Friday.

Both men, who were dressed in dark clothing and wearing face masks, attempted to steal the woman’s handbag.

Police in Fife investigating the incident say the woman was left with minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police keen to speak to dog walker

Detective Constable Gillian McEwan of Dunfermline CID said: “The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of this distressing incident and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There were people in the street around the time of this incident and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a dog walker who was in the area and wearing a yellow jacket at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 3036 of September 3.