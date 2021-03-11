Woman hospitalised after being viciously attacked and thrown from window in Perth

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was viciously attacked and thrown from a first floor window during broad daylight in Perth.

The victim was rushed to Ninewells Hospital following the traumatic incident with her injuries believed to include broken bones and ruptured organs.

It is understood the assault occurred within a property on Cromlix Road before the victim was hurled from a window onto a grassy embankment below.

Emergency services discovered the injured woman lying below the open window at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

Nearby residents witnessed the aftermath of the attack as officers and paramedics treated the victim on the ground.

One witness said the woman had fallen with such force onto the ground her body had made a noticeable indentation on the grass.

A neighbour described the daylight incident in the Friarton area of Perth as “awful” and “horrible”.

“I heard a lot of commotion, like shouting and stuff,” they said.

“Generally I am in my garden all day but I had come in to make a cup of tea.

“There was a lot of shouting and by the time I got to the window, the girl was in a heap on the floor.

“It was an awful thing to see. She rolled down onto the grass towards the street and it was awful.

“I never actually saw her coming out of the window so I am not sure what happened, or if she was pushed or fell – but it is horrible.

“It is not what you expect to see on a Saturday afternoon in the garden.

“The girl was on the ground by the time we saw it, the poor thing.

“It was such a shock.”

Another resident added: “I looked out of my window and I saw her lying in her garden.

“There were police and that everywhere.”

A third onlooker said: “We were on our way out when we saw her lying on the ground, and we didn’t want to stay around.”

Police Scotland are treating the incident as assault.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were made aware of a woman injured on Cromlix Road in Perth shortly after 2.45pm on Saturday, March 6.

“Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

“An investigation is ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”