Woman hopes rapist dies in jail as she describes ‘horrible, depraved monster’

One of the victims of sadistic Frank Mayne has said she hopes the convicted rapist dies in jail.

In an exclusive interview with the Evening Telegraph, the 49-year-old woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, said she feels lucky to be alive.

She also spoke about her two-year relationship with Mayne who she described as a “horrible, depraved monster”.

Mayne, 55, subjected girls and adult women to rape ordeals and violence during a 17-year long catalogue of offending from 2000.

He was previously jailed for sex offences against a five-year-old girl and was convicted yesterday of 15 charges of assault, indecent assault, rape and indecency following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

© DC Thomson

He had denied the crimes committed in Dundee and Tayport but a jury unanimously convicted him of 13 of the offences and returned majority guilty verdicts on the remaining two.

Mayne, a prisoner in Perth, admitted further charges of downloading and possessing indecent images of children.

The woman was one of those who gave evidence against Mayne after he carried out a brutal rape two years ago.

Her evidence was given via a video link from Dundee Sheriff Court because she was too ill to travel to Edinburgh for the trial.

The woman first met Mayne while attending AA meetings at Jericho House in Dundee in 2014.

She said: “I began to strike up conversations with him at the meetings and I thought he was a nice guy.

“To begin with there was absolutely nothing about him that caused me fear or concern.

“We would chat over a coffee and gradually our relationship grew.

“I thought he was kind and friendly. I realise now that he was actually using me and grooming me for what was to come.”

© DC Thomson

The woman said as the relationship developed, the pair began to meet away from the AA meetings.

She even introduced Mayne to her children – and admits for a time she was in love with him.

“Everything started off fine and I even introduced him to my two young boys,” she said.

“Now that I know what he did to children that makes me feel sick.

“However, having talked to my boys I am confident that he never touched them.

“Our relationship had developed further and for a time I even believed I was in love with him.

“However, it wasn’t what you would describe as a ‘normal’ relationship sexually.”

© DC Thomson

On the night he raped her in 2017, the victim had caught Mayne watching “depraved” pornographic material on her laptop.

She said: “It was horrible and I told him to stop. I went to bed and he followed a bit later.

“He had taken Viagra and although the sex that night was consensual initially it quickly turned into a brutal and horrific assault and rape.

“I was pleading with him to stop but he just continued.”

Although she didn’t report the incident initially, her relationship with Mayne quickly deteriorated after that night.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

She said: “It was only later when I saw the articles about him in the media that I realised the full horror of everything he had done over many years. I was physically sick and I decided I had to report him for what he had done to me.

“I knew it would be difficult to tell my story but I made up my mind that for the sake of everyone else he had attacked that I had to speak out.

“He regularly used my laptop and after I reported him the police came and took it away. I have never got it back. I hope he gets locked up for a very long time and I hope he dies in prison.

“He should never be allowed out. I want everyone to know what he did to these children and the other women.

“He is a depraved, disgusting monster.”

Victim was terrified of her abuser

Lord Pentland told Frank Mayne after he was found guilty of the sickening ofences at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You stand convicted now by the jury of a horrific catalogue of sexual and violent offences committed over a long period of years against women and children,”

The rapist had denied the charges – but he was convicted of a 17-year long catalogue of offending.

One 26-year-woman said that when she first met Mayne as a child he came across as “a very nice man”.

But she began to feel uncomfortable in his presence as he started touching her and making remarks such as “you are looking beautiful today”.

She told the court that Mayne became obsessed with the way she looked and with her body and started making sexual moves on her.

© PA

She said he would ask her to take down her lower clothing during visits to her family hom and he started molesting her.

He carried out sex acts on her and raped her.

The woman told the court: “He just kept on saying ‘Is that good? Is that good?’ but in my head it was a very, very painful experience.

“I didn’t know what was happening. He just told me to be quiet.”

She added: “He always used to repeat ‘you are going to enjoy it’.”

The woman said Mayne had a camera and told her he was going to make a video of her and she would enjoy watching it.

She said she was petrified to speak out and fearful of Mayne’s threats to hurt relatives.

She told the court that when, as a child, she was watching videos of Mr Blobby and The Singing Kettle, Mayne was indulging his taste for horror films and violent movies.