Woman hits out at council vehicles at Dundee park despite ‘no cars on grass’ signs

A dog walker has slammed Dundee City Council workmen who regularly ignore their own Take Pride in Your City campaign by driving work vans on Fairmuir Park.

Elaine Kerr, 51, claims staff working for the local authority have been ignoring the council’s own warning signs to keep vehicles off the grass, leaving parts of the park damaged.

The signposts, which are positioned at various sites across the park, have been in place for a number of years — advising members of the public to “take pride in your park” and warning: “No cars on the grass”.

But Elaine says rules have been “flouted” by workmen who have cut across football pitches to access dog waste bins.

She says the bins are accessible via Park Road, Fairmuir Street and a public car park on the site — leaving her at a loss as to why workmen would drive across the park.

She said: “Tyre tracks run all over the park and pitches due to the council employees preferring to cut across the park to drive to the dog waste bins to empty them.

“This is despite every single one of the waste bins being accessible from Park Road, Fairmuir Street and from the car park.

“There are signs all over the place advising there are to be no cars on the grass, yet every single day this rule is flouted by their very own employees.

“There was recently some new landscaping work done in the park, presumably to try to better it.

“However, the maintenance of the park in general is very poor, with piles of dumped branches and other rubbish in the car park.”

Elaine added: “Given that there are so few parks left in the city, you would think they would try to make more of an effort to keep the remaining ones in a decent state. This could start with prohibiting their employees from driving over the pitches.”

Anne Rendall, Coldside councillor, said that the local authority will be reminding staff of their “duties” in the public park.

Ms Rendall added: “We have looked into this and we will be reminding staff of their responsibilities while carrying out their duties in areas of parkland such as this.”