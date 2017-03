A Dundee woman admitted hitting her husband over the head with a lamp and seizing her son by the throat.

Gail Laurence, 46, of Long Lane, Broughty Ferry, assaulted her husband David Laurence at a property in Whitecraig Loan on December 29, by striking him with a lamp.

Six days later, at the same property, Laurence assaulted her son Brandon Duthie by seizing him by the throat and kicking him on the leg.

Sentence was deferred to February 21 next year for good behaviour.