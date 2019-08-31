Woman ‘heartbroken’ after her renovated camper van was destroyed in a fire at a Dundee car park

A woman fears her vehicle may have been torched following a suspicious fire near a supermarket.

Debbie Donachy’s Volkswagen Vanagon van was destroyed within the Morrisons car park on Afton Way in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they are now “considering the possibilities of a suspicious fire” following the incident.

The vehicle, which was previously used as an ambulance in the Belgian army, had been bought by Debbie in recent months.

She had invested nearly £2,000 transforming the vehicle into a camper van.

Debbie explained: “I’m absolutely devastated by what’s happened. The reason it was parked there was because I couldn’t get it parked in the street.

“It is still visible from my home.”

Debbie was awoken at around 2am to see roaring flames in the middle of the car park.

She added: “I thought at first the house was on fire.

“To the credit of the fire service they were there within seconds.

“The initial fear was it was an electrical fault but police have now said there were two people spotted at the vehicle on CCTV.

“It’s heartbreaking that this has happened.

“I’d had another van that was damaged earlier this year and the insurance money from that was put towards the camper van.

“The Volkswagen was a bargain at the price I bought it for.

“I’d recently taken it to Oban, it was my pride and joy.

“Day by day we’d been making improvements to it.”

The support worker hopes those involved this time might be brought to justice.

She added: “There was no closure the last time when the Bedford Bambi was damaged. I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in contact with the police.”