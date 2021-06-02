A woman had to have an eye removed after her then-boyfriend smashed a pint glass into her face at a Dunfermline bar.

Alastair Lindsay admitted assaulting Zara Sutherland to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment and to the danger of her life at East Port Bar on April 21 2019.

The 38-year-old had joined Ms Sutherland and her friends in Edinburgh before the group got a taxi back to Fife.

The group resumed drinking at East Port Bar but things took a turn for the worse when Ms Sutherland poured the contents of her drink over Lindsay.

Lindsay’s retaliation left his now former partner in need of life-changing surgery.

He pled guilty to lunging towards Ms Sutherland, striking her on the head with a glass.

The full pint glass clutched by Lindsay, of the town’s Pittencrieff Street, smashed on impact, leaving her with a laceration on her left eye.

He quickly fled the pub, having been advised by a friend to leave before police arrived.

Lacerated eyeball

Staff at the bar immediately phoned for an ambulance and Ms Sutherland was rushed to hospital.

A CT scan showed she had sustained wounds to her nasal bridge and a laceration on her eyeball, near to her optic nerve.

She was placed under general anaesthetic and operated on for three hours.

The injury is devastating.” Sheriff James Williamson

Ms Sutherland later had to get the eye removed and has been left with scars near her eye.

Lindsay later told police he had not wanted to hit his then-girlfriend with the glass, but rather pour its contents over her.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Sheriff James Williamson told Lindsay: “The injury is devastating.

“You shouldn’t rule out a custodial sentence.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until June 29 to allow reports to be completed.