Kirsty Heaney, 23, of Aboyne Avenue, Dundee, was fined £200.

She admitted attacking Lily McLucas at Seagate Bus Station on September 18 last year by seizing and pulling her hair.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Terri Ross, 24, of North Lindsay Street, Dundee, was fined £250.

Ross admitted assaulting Stacey Rankine by striking her on the head with her head to her injury at Whistlers Way on January 1, while on bail.