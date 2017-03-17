Woman given eviction order for dog fouling

A Scottish woman has been evicted from her home after allowing her dogs to persistently foul in the outside communal areas.

The action was taken by a housing association in Aboyne after first receiving complaints from neighbours in August 2014.

Following warnings regarding the dog mess as well as investigations, Langstane Housing Association withdrew the tenant’s permission to keep her pets at her home.

She assured the association there would be no more issues with the fouling and she was allowed to keep the pets.

But further complaints were received from neighbours and permission to keep her pets were withdrawn for a second time.

Despite the tenant being given time to find an alternative home for her pets, she refused to do so leaving the association no other option than to begin legal action to end her tenancy.

The association’s solicitor applied for an eviction order and at a hearing in December 2016 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, the tenant admitted she had persistently allowed her dogs to foul in the common areas and had not cleaned up after them.