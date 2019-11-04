Woman from Dundee claimed £16k of fraudulent benefits

A woman has admitted fraudulently claiming more than £16,000 of benefits.

Victoria Riddell, of Greenlee Drive, pleaded guilty to claiming £16,273.90 in income support that she was not entitled to between July 11 2014 and October 18 last year.

It was revealed that Riddell, 29, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions that she was maintaining a common household with her partner who was employed.

Mike Short, defending, said Riddell accepted full responsibility and had been “traumatised” by her court experience.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence on Riddell until November 27 for social work reports to be prepared.