Dannielle Park, of Beauly Avenue, was found not guilty of attacking a woman in a city nightclub.

The 24-year-old stood trial accused of throwing drinks at Rebecca Marnie at Club Tropicana, South Ward Road, on September 29 before grabbing her hair and repeatedly punching her on the head.

© DC Thomson

She allegedly struck her eye with an unknown sharp object to her severe injury.

Jurors returned a not guilty verdict and Park was acquitted.