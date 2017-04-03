A woman reported missing in the River Tay has been found safe and well.

A full-scale emergency operation was launched today after reports that a person was in the water.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats — the large all-weather lifeboat and a smaller inshore vessel — as well the Coastguard helicopter were called to assist in the search.

Coastguard crews were alerted shortly after 6am following the discovery of clothing on the road bridge.

The lifeboat and helicopter could be seen making sweeps of a large stretch of the Tay about 7.30am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the woman was traced safe and well.

However, she added the force could not provide any further details about the incident.

The Coastguard’s search efforts focused on the stretch between the road and rail bridges, with both banks of the river scoured.

It is understood police alerted the Coastguard in the early hours of this morning to reports that a woman was missing and believed to be in the water.

The Coastguard then called on Broughty Ferry lifeboats.

A spokesman for the RNLI said today: “Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers were called into action this morning following a report of clothing found on the Tay Road Bridge.

“The lifeboat crews were alerted just after 6am. The inshore lifeboat was launched at 6.20am.

“The all-weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched a short time later — both were quickly on the scene.

“Following an extensive search of the area on both sides up to Kingoodie, the crews then searched near to the shore from Dundee to Broughty Ferry. However, no one was found.”

Both lifeboats returned to base about 8.45am and were stood down.