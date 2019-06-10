Woman found dead in Brechin is named, but no one yet charged in connection with death

The woman found dead in Brechin at the weekend has been named locally as Neomi Smith.

A 23-year-old male is in custody in connection with the death.

The woman’s body was found in a flat on Swan Street in the early hours of yesterday.

Police were alerted and emergency services attended the scene.

A section of Swan Street, City Road and High Street were cordoned off throughout yesterday.

Police guarded the entrance to a lane just off High Street, which leads to the rear of the Swan Street property where she was found.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The body of a female was found in premises in Swan Street, Brechin.

“Her death is being treated as suspicious and a 23-year-old man has been arrested.”

Local residents were left shocked and upset to learn of the young woman’s death.

One man said: “This is tragic news. I heard about it early in the morning, and when I came out for my papers, I saw the street was cordoned off.

“There were several police cars and police blocking the access to part of Swan Street.”

One woman said she had been working in a pub in the town on Saturday night and things were quiet as she walked home.

She said: “I understand it happened in the early hours of the morning.

“Police were all over the area, blocking off access to Swan Street and also to the lane that leads off the High Street, to the rear of the property where the girl’s body was found.

“This is just so sad. She was just a young girl.”

Another woman, who lives in an adjacent property, said when police arrived on the scene, neighbours were told to stay in their homes.

She said: “Police were knocking on doors and asking people to stay inside.

“I understand it was because they didn’t want people contaminating the scene before forensics got there.”

Another local resident said: “I was at the gym and everyone was talking about it.

“When I was on my way home, I saw police all over the area.”