Woman fined for running down man in Dundee just weeks after passing test

A woman has been fined and banned for running down and seriously injuring a man on a busy city road.

Folake Ilesanmi, 38, had only passed her driving test three months prior to colliding with John Nicholson on Lochee Road, at the junction with Dudhope Terrace on June 8 2018.

Ilesanmi sobbed when giving evidence at her trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, claiming that she didn’t see Mr Nicholson walking across the pavement.

© DC Thomson

A jury found Ilesanmi guilty by majority of driving carelessly before colliding with Mr Nicholson.

The court heard Mr Nicholson suffered leg injuries after being thrown onto her car and was assisted by passers-by before paramedics arrived.

CCTV footage showed Ilesanmi’s red BMW turning right onto Dudhope Terrace before colliding with her victim and a stationary black Vauxhall, driven by Stacey Ritchie.

Miss Ritchie suffered neck and back pain and had to be prised out of her car by firefighters.

When under cross-examination by prosecutor Vicki Bell, a visibly emotional Ilesanmi said: “When I saw him I tried to turn right. I was panicked, everything just happened.

“I checked to the right but I didn’t see him.”

Jurors heard that Ilesanmi was in a hurry to attend college at the time of the incident which occurred around 1pm on the day in question.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In earlier evidence, PC Peter Fraser described attending the scene, saying: “I could see there was an injured male lying on the ground.

“There was also a car that had collided with a black Vauxhall Zafira. The injured male was in a lot of pain, he was certainly making a lot of noise.”

Ilesanmi, of Donalds Court, was found guilty of driving carelessly and injuring Mr Nicholson by performing a right turn when unsafe to do so, causing him to be thrown onto the car before colliding with Miss Ritchie’s stationary vehicle.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC fined Ilesanmi £900 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.