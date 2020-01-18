Woman fined for drunken Dundee rampage just minutes into 2020

A woman trashed her boyfriend’s flat during a drunken rampage just minutes into the new year.

Susan Blackburn was fined after admitting to sending abusive messages to him before damaging property at his flat on Kilberry Street.

It was revealed that Blackburn soaked the man’s clothes in his bath as well as bursting open a bag of lentils and putting dents in a television.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the pair had been drinking at the Ladywell Tavern on Victoria Road but an argument erupted at around 12.15am on January 1.

Blackburn left in a taxi and sent the man a number of messages, one of which stated: “Watch your house. No TV. House ****** lol.”

The 45-year-old sent further messages saying the man was “dumped” before sending him a picture of his clothes in the bathtub.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said: “The complainer returned home and found the television with three dents in the screen. His assessment was that it wasn’t working.

“He also found a bag of lentils that had been thrown about in the living room and kitchen. He found his glasses had been broken in half.

“The TV in the bedroom was knocked down but not damaged. A smashed glass was also found in the living room and his clothing was in the bath soaking wet.”

Blackburn, of Albert Street, pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages to the man as well as damaging a television, glasses and a glass on January 1.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said that Blackburn suffers from borderline personality disorder and had stopped taking her medication prior to the incident.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty: “That and alcohol caused her to act out of character.

“She has apologised for her behaviour and the complainer has forgiven her. She has replaced the TV that was damaged.

“She has sought the assistance of her GP and is now back on her medication.”

Blackburn was fined a total of £274.