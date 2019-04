A sheriff fined a woman caught drink-driving after a night of heavy boozing.

Jane Lee tested 87 mics of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, after being caught driving on Seafield Road and Davidson Street, Broughty Ferry, on March 19.

The court heard the 60-year-old, of Ivanhoe Place, believed she felt fine but had consumed a large amount of alcohol the previous night. Lee was fined £600 and banned from driving for 15 months.