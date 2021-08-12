Woman fights off attacker who assaulted her on Carnoustie footpath

Police in Angus are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Carnoustie on Wednesday.

At around 10.25am, a woman was walking through Craigmill Den when she was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground.

The woman managed to fight the man off and he ran towards Easthaven.

The attacker is described as wearing black running leggings and black trainers.

‘A frightening experience’

Sergeant David Rice, of Dundee CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident, but nonetheless this was a frightening experience for the woman and she is understandably shaken up.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0998 of August 11.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”