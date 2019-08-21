Woman fighting cancer battle looking for someone to run her award-winning cafe in Newport

A successful businesswoman who is receiving treatment for cancer is looking for someone to take over the reins of her award-winning cafe.

Mary-Jane Duncan has operated Kitschnbake in Newport since 2013, during which time it has won several prestigious accolades, including the Menu Awards Coffee Shop of the Year.

Kitschnbake originally started as a cake supply business in 2010 before its success resulted in the demand for a cafe becoming all too clear.

Mary-Jane said: “It was never supposed to be a cafe but one spare seat and some cake led to another and here we are.”

The cafe itself has become Mary-Jane’s main focus in recent years but following her diagnosis with cancer in September last year, she is no longer able to commit to the business as much as she would like.

She said: “My treatment is beginning to take its toll. I need to accept the fact I probably won’t be able to get back up to the hours I was able to work for the past six years, so we’re investigating the possibility of selling the business.”

Kitschnbake is a labour of love for Mary-Jane and she is determined to find the right buyer for the business.

She said: “We’d like to find someone who shares the same ‘more than profit’ ethos as ourselves.

“We obviously have to operate as a business but this is a great space in the heart of the town and our commitments to the community need to be upheld.

“The customers and staff are like friends and family to us. The cafe wouldn’t be what it is without them and I won’t hand it over to just anyone.”

Mary-Jane says she only has one piece of advice for any business owner who finds themselves in her situation.

She added: “Invest in your staff and it will be returned tenfold.

“My staff have been a constant source of comfort and strength.”

Anyone interested in potentially taking over Kitschnbake is asked to message the cafe’s Facebook page.