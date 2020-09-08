Woman felt ’embarrassed’ by vile racist’s abuse in Monifieth

An Angus woman has said she felt “embarrassed” for the woman who subjected her to a torrent of racist abuse in the street.

Lisa Keogh, originally from the Mid Craigie area, was called a “P*** b******” during the “unprovoked” incident on Victoria Street in Monifieth in September last year.

The 28-year-old, who is half-Italian, has shared her story after Nicola Lee McBride was convicted of the vile abuse after a trial at Forfar Sheriff Court.

McBride, 35, had denied acting in a racially-aggravated manner which caused or was intended to cause alarm or distress to Miss Keogh, but was found guilty.

Miss Keogh said she was pleased with the verdict but was still troubled by the incident. She said: “I wasn’t really surprised when she called me this. She had crossed the road towards me and she shouted the slur as she was walking past.

“She was looking for a reaction and had her phone out in anticipation and she never got it.

“I wouldn’t have expected this type of behaviour in Monifieth. I am half-Italian and when I was a kid I was subjected to this but to be a grown-up and hear another adult using this language I was actually embarrassed that she blurted it out. I’m pleased to hear there was a guilty verdict.”

McBride, of Broomhill Drive, Monifieth, will be sentenced for the offence in March.

Last October, more than 80 artists, academics, lawyers, and activists signed an open letter warning that attitudes to race and racism in Scotland were “rolling backwards”.

Issues around discrimination have come to the fore in recent months as a result of the killing of George Floyd in America, by a police officer.

Since then demonstrations have been held across the world in support of Black Lives Matter, including in Dundee.