Woman fears for chronic pain sufferers as Ninewells turns away patients

A chronic pain sufferer fears hundreds like her will suffer as Ninewells Hospital began cancelling appointments due to coronavirus.

Gwen Miller, who was diagnosed with neuropathic nerve pain six years ago, was scheduled to visit the Clinical Investigation Until this week (Tuesday) for lidocaine infusion treatment.

The treatment helps to manage the condition, which attacks her brain and muscles leaving her “crippled with pain”.

Despite checking in prior to her appointment date she was turned away at the door before being told there were no further appointments planned at the moment.

The 50-year-old from Craigiebank explained: “I go to Ninewells Hospital every six weeks. They inject an intravenous infusion into my stomach and it helps to make the pain more manageable.

“The staff at Ninewells have always been tremendous, as are the nurses that have given me the injection.

“I was told on Wednesday when I arrived that the appointments were cancelled until further notice.”

The former nursery worker said she understood Covid-19 would have an impact on NHS services but feared for those suffering with her “invisible illness”.

She added: “I was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 44 and I had to retire. It feels like I’m getting electric shocks to my brain, Chinese burns on my arms and pins and needles.

“The treatment at the hospital makes all the difference. It takes the pains levels from a 10 to a three.”

She added: “Given the time I’ve been attending Ninewells for this treatment I’m aware this condition impacts on hundreds of other people.

“I’ve seen people as young as 18 using the service and I can’t stress the difference this makes to people’s lives.”

She added: “I worry how services will be affected long-term as the Covid-19 situation develops.

“I do realise staff at Ninewells have other priorities at this time but I worry for those not getting access to this service.

“Speaking from my own experiences this condition does bring your mental health right down as it effects your day to day life.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.

