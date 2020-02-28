Woman fears family becoming ill after Dundee home plagued by ‘toxic mould’

A housing tenant fears the “toxic” mould that has plagued her property for years may be harming her family.

Paula Strachan has lived in her rented Home Group property on Honeygreen Road since 2008, and claims she started having mould issues within weeks of moving in.

The 48-year-old told the Tele the problem got so bad last Christmas she was forced to move out of her home after toxic mould was reportedly found in the attic.

Over the last decade she claimed over a hundred tradesman and Home Group representatives had tried to deal with the problem, but to no avail.

She added: “I was delighted when I secured this brand new house but its got the point now where I’m pleading for a move out.

“The bathroom has been plagued with issues of mould we actually think it’s making us ill. I’ve tried to bleach it, repaint it, but nothing is working.

“Over the course of my time living here we had over a hundred people in here trying to fix the problems.

“There has never been any resolution and contradictions on what we should be doing, we’ve been told to keep the windows open then we are told to keep them closed.”

Extraction fans are now stored in the attic to deal with the problem but Paula revealed the thick patches of black mould have began reappearing in the bathroom as of this week.

She added: “The top floor of the house is freezing because of the extraction fans.

“In all honesty there is a serious problem in the roof which they can’t seem to address, they’d be better replacing the whole thing.”

A Home Group spokesman said the company was working to fix the problem and relocate the family.

He added: “We are working with the customer to move them into a more suitable home in the next few weeks.”