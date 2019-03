A trial has been fixed for a woman accused of attacking a child.

Charlene Sparks, 38, of Court Street North, allegedly committed the offence at an address in the city on Sunday.

She appeared from custody and denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing.

Sparks also denied striking the child on the head.

Sheriff Alastair Brown fixed a trial for May 20 with an intermediate diet on April 30.