Woman faces drink-driving charge after crash in Dundee

by Reporter
December 24, 2018, 10:27 am
Police at the scene of the crash.
A woman has been charged with driving while over the alcohol limit following a crash.

Emergency services were called to the Stannergate area just after noon on Sunday.

A car had crashed into a fence close to the entrance to Dundee Port.

One witness said: “There were five or six police cars and a dog unit near to the entrance to the port.

“You could see a green car had come off the road and ended up in a fence.

“The back wheels were off the ground and the bonnet was quite badly damaged.

“It’s a quiet road where people generally park up and go for a walk along the beach.

A police spokesman said a 30-year-old woman was arrested and later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

