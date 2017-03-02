Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was the victim of a theft.

The incident happened at around 11.50am yesterday at Farne Court in Kirkcaldy when the victim was at home alone. A woman entered uninvited and took cash, claiming she was taking it in aid of a charity.

The suspect is described as a woman in her fifties, with grey hair. She was wearing dishevelled clothing and carrying a blue carrier bag.

PC James McDonough, of Kirkcaldy Community Investigation Unit, said: “We believe this woman purposefully targeted a vulnerable person.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are eager to trace this woman as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area around lunchtime on Wednesday and recognises the description of the woman to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.