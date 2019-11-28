Woman due to appear in court after police raid on Dundee property

A woman is due to appear in court today after being detained on warrant during an afternoon police raid.

Officers arrived on Rosefield Street, in the West End, shortly before 2pm.

Witnesses saw at least one van parked up on the street outside a property.

One local said police presence was a common occurrence in the area.

The man, who declined to be named, said he “wasn’t surprised” by officers being in the street.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He added: “There has been a number of ongoing problems in this area. I never saw the police entering the block when I came past shortly before 2pm.”

The local said a neighbour had told him a woman had subsequently been led away by police.

Officers confirmed that a 36-year-old woman was arrested after police executed a warrant in the West End.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A warrant was executed at an address in Rosefield Street, Dundee yesterday.

“A 36-year-old woman has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today. Inquiries are continuing.”