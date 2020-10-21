Woman dies two days after crash at Cairneyhill in Fife

A woman has died two days after the car she was travelling in crashed in Fife.

The 74-year-old succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The driver, a 74-year-old man, remains in a “serious condition” in hospital.

The pair were injured after their red Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree near the village of Cairneyhill at around 1.50pm on Monday.

It happened on the A994 at the roundabout junction with the A985.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed the woman had died.

He said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a woman has died following a serious crash on the A985 at Cairneyhill, Fife.

The incident happened around 1.50pm on Monday, October 19 2020, when a car came off the road and struck a tree.

“A 74-year-old man, the driver, and a 74-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The woman has now sadly died and the man remains in a serious condition.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who was driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1425 of Monday, October 19 2020.