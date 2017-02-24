Woman dies as Storm Doris causes damage and travel disruption across UK

A woman has been killed after being struck by flying debris and two other people were left with serious head injuries as Storm Doris brought winds of up to 94mph to the UK.



The scene in Wolverhampton city centre (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A girl was also left with life-threatening injuries after a ceiling collapsed in a school sports hall.

Thames Valley Police said “It is possible” the collapse was caused by the storm.

Police will be holding a joint-investigation with Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to figure out the cause of the ceiling collapse at Southwood Middle School in Conniburrow, Milton Keynes.

I am deeply saddened at today's tragic news that a women has lost her life in our city centre as a result of todays storm thoughts with all — WolvesMayor (@WolvesMayor) February 23, 2017

The woman died after suffering “very serious head injuries” after being hit as she walked past a Starbucks in Wolverhampton city centre, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

Coffee giant Starbucks has since said in a statement that the company is “shocked and saddened by the terrible incident”, which happened at around midday.

West Midlands Police have since confirmed the 29-year-old woman was “struck” by “wooden debris from a nearby building” and have said they are working with Wolverhampton Council to establish how the incident happened.

The tree pushed the roof down into the passenger compartment. Thankfully those inside avoided serious injury https://t.co/rDoVRE4Wuz pic.twitter.com/bNdzK67HIF — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) February 23, 2017

Witness Rebecca Davis, a 40-year-old teacher from the city, described the piece of flying debris as “about the size of a coffee table”.

Two other people have also been left with head injuries. A man is said to be in a “serious condition” in a central London hospital, following reports of “debris falling from the roof of a building” by Victoria Station at around 3pm, the Metropolitan Police said.



A fallen tree in Aigburth, Liverpool (@_chrishine/PA)

In Stoke-on-Trent a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital for a “serious head injury” after being hit by a carport roof.

A top wind speed of 94mph was recorded in Capel Curig, North Wales, on Thursday morning as Doris rolled across the UK.

The weather system which brought gales, snow and rain to much of the UK, has caused travel disruption on the roads and rail network, brought down trees, grounded planes, and toppled large vehicles.



A car damaged by a tree which left two men injured, on the A49 in Shropshire (West Midlands Ambulance Service/PA)

As Doris hit, Peel Ports in Liverpool announced the city’s port had been closed due to “100mph gusts of wind”.

Network Rail advised “Storm Doris has caused significant disruption throughout the country”, with an enforced speed limit on some lines.

#StormDoris Ongoing disruption as engineers work to clear the lines of debris and safety hazards. See https://t.co/rw1DfF3wlR for info — Network Rail (@networkrail) February 23, 2017

With fallen trees, objects caught in overhead wires, flooding and debris on the tracks causing delays across many services, a spokesman said employees are “doing all we can to keep the network running”.



Storm Doris has caused major disruption to the UK’s transport network (Jack Attridge/PA)



Commuters waiting at King’s Cross in London (@TempleRyan/PA)

Flights were also affected, with a Heathrow spokesman warning of a “10% reduction” in the airport’s schedule.

View #StormDoris from space with this satellite image showing her moving eastwards across the UK pic.twitter.com/Oa3ELPaMBj — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2017

Highways England also issued a weather alert on major roads.

A number of carriageways were closed as Doris lashed Britain, including the M6 Thelwall Viaduct in both directions between junctions 20 and 21 in the North West and the QE2 Bridge in Dartford, Kent.



Lambs wearing rain coats in a field in Cumbria near Penrith (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In Scotland snowfall saw the M80 closed in both directions, as well as schools shut and some ferry services cancelled.



A jack-knifed car transporter on the M80 in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)



Traffic on the M9 near Falkirk during early morning snowfall (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In Ireland almost 46,000 households woke up to no electricity after violent gusts battered large swathes of the country throughout the night.

#StormDoris is now clearing away, with the 94 mph gust at Capel Curig the strongest recorded. Friday should start dry but cold for most pic.twitter.com/Bu2IIqnl8U — Met Office (@metoffice) February 23, 2017

Met Office meteorologist Emma Sharples said the winds would drop as Storm Doris moves out into the North Sea.

