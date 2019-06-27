Woman dies in Ninewells after being found ‘injured’ at Dundee address

A woman has died in Ninewells Hospital after being found injured at an address in Dundee.

Police Scotland attended an address in the Charleston area of the city around 6.45pm on Wednesday, following concern being reported for an injured woman in her 50s.‎

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she sadly died.

The death has been reported to the national watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“Police Scotland has referred the incident to PIRC for review, and therefore no further comment can be provided.

“As the matter has been referred to PIRC we are unable to provide further information or comment.”

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) is the executive non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government responsible for investigating complaints by members of the public against Police Scotland.

Its jurisdiction also covers the Scottish operations of the National Crime Agency, British Transport Police, Civil Nuclear Constabulary, Ministry of Defence Police, and HM Revenue and Customs.