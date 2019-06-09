VIDEO: Woman dies following ‘suspicious incident’ in Brechin, with man arrested

A man been arrested following the death of a woman in Brechin on Saturday evening.

Police have confirmed they are dealing with the death of the woman at Swan Street in the town centre.

A spokesman said: “The incident is being treated as suspicious and a 23-year-old man has been arrested.

“There is no wider risk to the public identified.

“It is anticipated there will be some disruption to the area whilst investigations take place.”

