Woman describes how vile domestic abuser held a knife to her throat and told her she was ‘worth nothing’

A woman has described how serial domestic abuser Mikie McCash held a knife to her throat and told her she was “worth nothing”.

Personal trainer McCash, of Benvie Road, pleaded guilty to carrying out attacks on four different women over an eight-year period at multiple addresses in the city.

The 28-year-old admitted to a total of 13 charges on indictment, committed between 2008 and 2016.

The brute threatened to kill his first victim after holding a knife to her throat.

She was also spat on and punched repeatedly before having her throat seized and socks shoved into her mouth.

The attacks occurred between 2008 and 2011.

Now his victim has spoken out and described her relationship with McCash, whom she met when she was 14.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “The abuse started mentally and soon turned to physical and mental.

“I suffered a great deal at the hands of Mikie, physically the marks heal but mentally they will always remain.

“He threatened to take my life while holding a knife to my throat, he threw a glass at me on multiple occasions that smashed into tiny pieces as they hit my body. He headbutted me and burst open my face.

“He choked me until I couldn’t breathe, he would shove socks down my throat to mask any noise I would make as he repeatedly punched my rib cage. He would spit on me as I lay on the floor battered and bruised telling me I was worth nothing.

“Mikie has never once apologised to me and for many years he claimed I was a liar, as a lot of his other victims. He has never admitted to any of his crimes up until Tuesday, he has never shown remorse for his actions that have now changed my life forever.”

Although she admits she will never get over the trauma of her ordeal at the hands of McCash, the victim did feel some sort of closure after his guilty plea.

She said: “The trauma I went through and have had to relive to finally see him plead guilty is too great to explain. I did feel some sort of closure up until I saw people still jumping to his defence after everything Its taken for me and other victims to come forward.

“It’s disgusting, disrespectful and offensive to the victims to defend the man when he has never served a second of a sentence yet.

“No sentence will ever be long enough in my eyes, but I hope the judge thinks long and hard about what he’s done to us and sees past the act he’s playing.”

‘McCash has used false persona’

Following his conviction at Dundee Sheriff Court, the Let’s Talk Recovery group, which McCash co-founded with Sharon Brand and Ashley Bonini, released a statement describing how he was “truly sorry” for his behaviour.

But his victim said: “Let’s Talk Recovery claim he has learned from his mistakes? How can you learn from a mistake you never disclosed to them and have never admitted until now.

“He has used let’s talk recovery and his personal training to help him keep up the false persona he’s always had and his victims can see through. He’s used the group in hope that it will lessen his sentence.

“The victims of abuse in this group had no idea that when they confided in him and told him about their own ordeals he in fact had given multiple women mental health issues and beaten them black and blue.”

The woman believes McCash should not be allowed to help others, due to the pain and suffering he has caused to his victims in the past.

She said: “He is a typical Jekyll and Hyde character and very manipulative. I believe he has planned all this since being charged in March to work in his favour at court. In order to change you must first show remorse to the people’s lives you tore apart.

“You can’t just treat women the way he has for nearly 12 years and think that 1-2 years of helping with a charity wipes your slate clean.

“This man should be no where near vulnerable people – especially females.”