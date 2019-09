Clare Justice, of Tulloch Court, denies vandalising dozens of cars and conducting herself in a disorderly manner.

Prosecutors allege that she forcibly removed registration plates from vehicles on September 5 on Constitution Road and Smillie Court.

Thereafter, Justice allegedly shouted, swore and directed abusive remarks towards Kim Palmer and committed a breach of the peace.

The 43-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for December 13.