Wednesday, August 7th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Court

Woman denies thefts from Dundee store, as well as falsely obtaining refund

by Ciaran Shanks
August 7, 2019, 6:05 am
© DC ThomsonThe B&M store where the offences are alleged to have taken place.
The B&M store where the offences are alleged to have taken place.
Send us a story

Christine Duncan, of Beauly Avenue, allegedly stole cleaning and pet products before falsely obtaining a refund for a duvet.

It is alleged that Duncan stole cleaning and pet products as well as a vape and confectionery at B&M, Milton of Craigie Retail Park, on September 19 last year, while on bail.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

On the same date, Duncan allegedly falsely obtained a £29.99 gift receipt after pretending to seek a refund for a duvet.

The 49-year-old had her case continued without plea until August 23.

Breaking