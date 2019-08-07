Woman denies thefts from Dundee store, as well as falsely obtaining refund

Christine Duncan, of Beauly Avenue, allegedly stole cleaning and pet products before falsely obtaining a refund for a duvet.

It is alleged that Duncan stole cleaning and pet products as well as a vape and confectionery at B&M, Milton of Craigie Retail Park, on September 19 last year, while on bail.

On the same date, Duncan allegedly falsely obtained a £29.99 gift receipt after pretending to seek a refund for a duvet.

The 49-year-old had her case continued without plea until August 23.