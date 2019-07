Alice Reilly, of Yarrow Terrace, denies striking a woman in a city centre clothes shop.

Prosecutors allege she repeatedly shouted and swore at Claire Louise Scrimgeour before striking her on the face at Zara, High Street, on November 13 last year.

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge and had a trial fixed for November 7.

Sheriff Derek Reekie also scheduled an intermediate diet for October 17.