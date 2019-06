A woman has denied breaking into a house and stealing tobacco.

Mandy Laing is alleged to have broken into Dennis Duggan’s property on Burnside Gardens and made off with a packet of tobacco on May 27.

Laing, of Ancrum Court, pleaded not guilty before Sheriff Derek Reekie and had a trial fixed for August 16.

The 45-year-old also had an intermediate diet fixed for July 30.