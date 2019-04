A woman has denied stealing a ring worth £3,000 from a city centre jewellers.

Jennifer Raeside is alleged to have committed the theft from Walker the Jeweller on Union Street on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, of Rosemount Grove in Leven, appeared from custody before Sheriff George Way and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A trial was fixed for July 3, with an intermediate diet on June 11.

Raeside was granted bail.