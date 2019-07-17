Woman denies spitting on two 64-year-old men in Dundee

A woman is to stand trial over claims she behaved abusively and attacked two 64-year-old men.

Audrey Roy is accused of committing the offences on Lawside Road on July 13.

She denies a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm by acting aggressively towards William Wilkie, as well as shouting, swearing and directing abusive remarks towards him.

Roy, of Kenmore Terrace, also denies assaulting John Wells by pushing him on the body and spitting on his head.

Prosecutors allege she carried out a similar attack on Mr Wilkie but spat on his body.

The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to all three charges when she appeared from custody.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for October 24 with an intermediate diet on October 3. Roy was bailed.