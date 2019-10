A woman has denied smashing an ornament and threatening her mother.

Zana Grant is accused of damaging property on September 27 on Blyth Street by throwing an ornament and causing it to smash.

On the same date Grant, of Abbotsford Street, allegedly banged on a door repeatedly as well as threatening her mother.

The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February 24 with an intermediate diet on February 4.