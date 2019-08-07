Woman denies she allowed her Bullmastiff, Princess, to attack social worker

A woman has denied claims she allowed her Bullmastiff dog named Princess to attack a social worker.

Toni Bryceland’s dog was allegedly dangerously out of control at her home on Pentland Crescent on February 18.

Prosecutors allege that the dog was not adequately secured in a room and approached social worker Eileen Gianino before snarling at her aggressively.

The charge states that the dog then lunged at Miss Gianino and bit her on the body.

Bryceland, 31, had a trial fixed for October 17 by Sheriff George Way, with an intermediate diet scheduled for October 1.