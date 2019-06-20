Woman denies seriously injuring man by running him down at busy Dundee junction

A woman is to stand trial accused of running down a man at a busy junction.

Folake Ilesanmi, of Donalds Court, denies leaving John Nicholson seriously injured after hitting him with her car on Lochee Road at the junction with Dudhope Terrace on June 8 last year.

Prosecutors allege that Ilesanmi, 38, drove a car dangerously by performing a right turn at speed when unsafe to do so and colliding with Mr Nicholson. She allegedly caused him to be thrown on to her car. Thereafter she collided with a stationary vehicle, driven by Stacey Ritchie, who was allegedly injured.

Pleading not guilty to the indictment, Ilesanmi had trial fixed for August 26.