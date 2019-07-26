Woman denies repeatedly striking woman on head in alleged attack on Dundee’s Hilltown

A woman is to stand trial over allegations of assault on a city street.

Hilltown woman Kathleen Kane is accused of attacking Lesley Glass on October 31 last year.

She is firstly charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats.

Kane denies seizing Miss Glass’s hair, pushing her and causing her to strike a wall and fall as well as repeatedly striking her on the head while on the floor to her injury.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 30 by Sheriff James MacDonald.

An intermediate diet was fixed for October 10.