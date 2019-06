Lousie Rennie, of Dunholm Gardens, denies trying to remove a child and threatening a man with violence.

It is alleged that on May 24 at an address in Dundee, she picked up the child and tried to remove them from the premises against their will.

The 35-year-old is also alleged to have shouted at a man and threatened him with violence.

Rennie had a trial fixed for August 12 with an intermediate diet on August 22.