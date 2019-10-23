Woman denies racially-aggravated assault on Dundee street and trying to take man’s phone

A woman denies carrying out a racially-aggravated assault.

Keri Campbell, of Laird Street, allegedly pushed Ahmed Azzabi on the body on the street where she lives on September 16.

It is also alleged that she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing before trying to snatch a phone from Mr Azzabi’s hand.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February 13, with an intermediate diet on January 21.