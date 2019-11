A woman has continued to deny making racist remarks towards police officers and trying to scratch them.

Morag Phin, 61, allegedly kicked out at and attempted to scratch PCs Connor McBride and Malgorzata Kidd on Finavon Street on July 22.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Glenesk Avenue woman allegedly shouted, swore and made threats and racist remarks after failing to provide her details to officers.

Phin will stand trial later this month.