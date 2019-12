A 54-year-old woman has denied behaving in a racially aggravated manner.

Avril McGuinness is accused of making racially abusive remarks towards a man on Strathmartine Road on November 27.

It is alleged that McGuinness, of Provost Road, repeatedly shouted, swore and made threats and racial remarks during the incident.

McGuinness pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for February.