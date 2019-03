A woman has denied claims she failed to stop to give her details after an accident.

Shona McLean, of Auchinblae Place, is accused of failing to report a collision on Birkdale Place on Saturday as well as failing to give the identity of the person allegedly driving a car involved to a police officer.

McLean denies failing to give two specimens of breath at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

The 43-year-old had a trial fixed for June 20. An intermediate diet was also fixed for June 4.