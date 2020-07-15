Woman denies biting partner, striking him with glass and exposing herself to Dundee police officers

A woman has denied claims she bit her partner and struck him with a glass bottle before exposing herself to police officers.

Asha Charnock is accused of committing the offences on July 14 on Lauderdale Avenue. It is alleged she scratched the man on the face before biting him on the body, seizing him by the neck and striking him on the head with a glass bottle.

Charnock allegedly culpably and recklessly threw a stone which damaged a window and put the man in danger. Further charges allege she shouted and swore towards police before exposing her genital area to them.

At police headquarters on West Bell Street, Charnock was allegedly found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court. A trial was fixed for December by Sheriff John Rafferty who released her on bail.